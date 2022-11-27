By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 19:53

Maurice Norman, the Tottenham Hotspur and England football legend passed away at home, aged 88.

Maurice Norman, the legendary Tottenham Hotspur and England defender has passed at home away today, Sunday, November 27, aged 88. His death was confirmed in a statement from the English Premier League club.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of one of our all-time greats, double-winner Maurice Norman, who passed away at home on Sunday. He was 88”, it read.

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of one of our all-time greats, double winner Maurice Norman, who passed away at home on Sunday. He was 88. pic.twitter.com/RHislLnOFE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 27, 2022

Norman started his footballing career as a Norwich City player in 1952 at the age of 18. After only 35 first-team appearances, scouts from Spurs snapped him up in November 1955 and he found himself at White Hart Lane in North London.

His status as a club legend and one of the ‘all-time greats’ was earned when he was a part of Bill Nicholson’s historic side that in the 1960-1961 season won the first-ever FA Cup and league ‘double’ in the old First Division. At international level, Norman won 23 caps for his country.

He was recognised as the defensive rock of the all-conquering Spurs side, making 411 appearances between 1955 and 1965. He is still one of just 13 Tottenham players who have achieved that milestone.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.