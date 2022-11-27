Post office worker dead after his lorry ‘lost control’ and caught fire on Granada motorway

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 11:31

A man, believed to be a post office worker, has died after his lorry seemingly lost control and caught fire on the A-92 motorway in Granada.

The accident happened on Wednesday, November 23 in the municipality of Moraleda de Zafayona, which saw the lorry leave the carriageway and hit a wall before catching fire.

The incident was reported by onlookers who described the lorry as a post office vehicle, reports the Seaside Gazette.

It had apparently travelling on the eastbound lanes when it came into difficulty and hit a wall as it burst into flames.

Despite an ambulance and a fire engine from Loja being despatched, along with the Guardia Civil, the driver, who was trapped in the cab, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officers extinguished the fire and the man was taken to hospital as the wreckage was cleared by motorway maintenance crews.

Earlier this month one person died in a horror accident that saw two vans and two cars collide on a motorway in Seville.

The accident took place on the SE-40 between the towns of Alcalá de Guadaíra and Dos Hermanas on November 9.

Firefighters in Alcalá de Guadaíra tweeted information and photos from the smash, which they said became a rescue mission that led to the death of one of the vehicle occupants.

The rescue effort was a collaboration between firefighters, the local police, the Guardia Civil, and the 061 Andalucia medical team.

The person suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, and despite their best efforts and performing CPR and using a defibrillator, the person died.

