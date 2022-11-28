By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 1:18

Two passengers were trapped inside a small plane after it crashed into high-voltage power cables in the city of Gaithersburg in Maryland.

More than 86,000 residents are currently without power in Gaithersburg, Maryland, after a small plane crashed into an electricity pylon. It was subsequently left hanging from the high-voltage overhead powerlines with its two passengers trapped inside.

As tweeted by Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, dozens of emergency crews were immediately deployed to the location. The plane and its passengers are suspended some 100ft above the ground near the intersection of Rothbury Drive & Goshen Road.

The power supply was subsequently cut, presumably by the emergency teams to facilitate attempts to rescue the two stricken people. They are believed to have not been injured in the incident.

Update – Gaithersburg, Maryland, @MontgomeryCoMD small plane into powerlines & tower plow, suspended about 100 feet in the air, two persons on board uninjured at this time, @mcfrs on scene, Widespread power outages, some roads closed in area, https://t.co/VRLGfpyFaA pic.twitter.com/3iCMW0v94j — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 27, 2022

Gaithersburg, MD plane crash https://t.co/aeT9pFAFdU — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 27, 2022

Due to a power outage, the traffic lights are out in the intersection of Sam Eig Highway and Fields Road. The power is also out in surrounding neighborhoods such as Crown and Rio. There is no estimate of restoration of power. pic.twitter.com/SXHo50nm0x — Gaithersburg Police (@GPDNews) November 27, 2022

UPDATE @MCFRS Media Info Hotline 240.777.2442 Plane crash in Gaithersburg, MD Widespread power outages @MontgomeryCoMD pic.twitter.com/TqqWwPv7sn — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 27, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

