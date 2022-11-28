BREAKING: Three arrested after 50mph car ploughs into 800-strong crowd at Congleton Christmas Market in Cheshire Close
By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 1:18

Two passengers were trapped inside a small plane after it crashed into high-voltage power cables in the city of Gaithersburg in Maryland.

 

More than 86,000 residents are currently without power in Gaithersburg, Maryland, after a small plane crashed into an electricity pylon. It was subsequently left hanging from the high-voltage overhead powerlines with its two passengers trapped inside.

As tweeted by Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, dozens of emergency crews were immediately deployed to the location. The plane and its passengers are suspended some 100ft above the ground near the intersection of Rothbury Drive & Goshen Road.

The power supply was subsequently cut, presumably by the emergency teams to facilitate attempts to rescue the two stricken people. They are believed to have not been injured in the incident.

 

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

