30 November 2022

BREAKING: World Cup fan, 27, 'shot and killed for celebrating USA win' in Iran by security agencies

A World Cup fan has reportedly been killed in an area of northern Iran for celebrating USA beating Iran.

Local journalists and news organisations have tweeted about the death of Mehran Sammak, aged 27, reporting that he was shot in the head by Iran’s Islamic Regime’s security forces.

Journalist Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) posted details of his death, saying that Mr Sammak was “shot in the head around 1am local time in Anzali”, located in northern Iran.

He posted: “Mehran Sammak, 27 years old, was shot in the head by Islamic Regime’s security forces, tonight (around 1 am local time) in Anzali [Northern Iran], while people were celebrating IR team’s loss against the US.

“He died an hour ago in the hospital.”

News agency Visegrad 24 also confirmed his death.

According to reports, hours before his death Mr Shammack had posted on his Instagram story: ”Tonight, regardless of any outcome of Iran and the US let’s stick together”

In recent months protests have erupted across Iran, with the government pushing back hard on those who go against its regime.

Iran threatened the families of its World Cup soccer squad after the players refused to sing the country’s national anthem at their opening game in an apparent act of solidarity with protesters back home, a source told CNN.

27-year-old Mehran Samak was shot in the head in the city of Anzali tonight by security forces while celebrating the Islamic Republic national team’s loss against the United States. pic.twitter.com/WSjTvjbupA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 30, 2022

According to the source, who works in security at the World Cup, he has monitored how Iran’s security agencies are acting in Qatar during the games and said that players were ordered to meet with Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps after the first game when they refused to sing the national anthem.

They were told that their families would face “violence and torture” if they did not sing, or if they protested at all, the source said. During the build-up to their second match, on November 25, the team were seen singing the anthem.

USA’s Christian Pulisic both scored and injured himself during the match on Tuesday, as they secured a 1-0 victory over Iran to face the Neatherlands in the knockout stages on Saturday, December 3.

Pulisic bagged the winning goal in the 38th minute of their to send the USA through to the last 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but watched the second half from a hospital bed after being admitted suffering from dizziness and abdominal pains.

