Man dies in Wales after being trampled by ‘out of control’ cow

By Chris King • 30 November 2022 • 3:39

Image of cows about to be milked near Abercynllaith, Powys. Credit: Wikipedia - By Tony Thomas, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12995114

A man has died in Wales as the result of injuries he sustained when an ‘out of control’ cow trampled on him.

Dyfed-Powys Police force in Wales confirmed on Tuesday, November 29, that a man had died as the result of injuries he sustained when what was described as an ‘out of control’ cow trampled him.

The incident that led to his death occurred on the morning of November 19, in the Carmarthenshire town of Whitland. A cow managed to escape from the livestock market held in the small Mid-Wales town.

It proceeded to run loose until its encounter with the man in North Road. After his run-in with the animal, the man was subsequently airlifted to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales. During the course of its escape, the “dangerously out of control” animal crossed train tracks causing the railway line to be temporarily closed.

“Dyfed-Powys Police, together with the Health and Safety Executive, are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a cow that had escaped from Whitland Mart injured an elderly man in North Road, Whitland, at around 10:15am on 19 November”, read a statement by the force at the time of the incident.

They continued: “The cow then went on the rail track in the area, and trains had to be put on stop to mitigate the danger to them. Eventually, it made its way to a field, where every effort was made to safely contain it, in consultation with the owner”.

“Unfortunately, all attempts failed, and, due to the danger posed by the animal, it was humanely dispatched with the consent of the owner”, they concluded, as reported by itv.com.

