By Chris King • 01 December 2022 • 19:49

National team manager sensationally resigns following 2022 Qatar World Cup exit

Following Belgium’s shock exit from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Roberto Martinez instantly resigned as the national team manager.

Roberto Martinez sensationally resigned as the manager of Belgium following his team’s draw with Croatia today, Thursday, December 1. The match result means that one of the tournament favourites have been knocked out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

Roberto Martinez has announced that he will stop as national coach of the Belgian Red Devils. pic.twitter.com/l7EBqiOAeD — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) December 1, 2022

His side could only muster a 0-0 draw against the 2018 finalists, and with Morocco beating Canada in the other group game, it saw Belgium finish in third place. With only the top two nations in each group qualifying for the last 16, 49-year-old Martinez’ men are going home.

“That was my last game with the national team”, he revealed in an emotional post-match press conference. Martinez took charge of the Belgian national team back in the summer of 2016 after managing both Everton and Wigan in the English Premier League.

This genaration of highly-talented footballers were tipped to be future world champions but simply never reached the heights expected of them. Dubbed the ‘Golden Generation’, they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, losing to France, who went on to lift the trophy that year.

The team have been ranked as the No1 team in World football for much of Martinez’s tenure, and currently sit behind only Brazil in the rankings.

Belgium came into the current tournament ranked second in world football. An unconvincing 1-0 win over Canada in their first game was followed by a 2-0 defeat by Morocco. Today’s draw with Croatis was the final nail in the coffin.

There had been claims of a punch-up in the dressing room involving theree top stars following the loss to Morocco. Jan Vertonghen, Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne were allegedly pulled apart by striker Romelu Lukaku.

___________________________________________________________

