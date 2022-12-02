More than 100 firefighters deployed to massive blaze at a factory in Moscow

By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 20:58

Image of the fire at a Moscow meat processing plant. Credit: Telegram 112

A huge blaze that broke out at a meat processing factory in Moscow has seen more than 100 firefighters deployed.

A huge fire broke out at around 9:16pm local time this evening, Friday, December 2, inside the Mikoyanovsky meat processing plant at No41 Talalikhina Street in Moscow. More than 100 firefighters and 30 fire appliances were deployed to the scene.

According to a post on the 112 Telegram channel, the roof of the production building is on fire. In video footage posted on the channel, emergency services can be seen working at the site to extinguish the blaze.



Thirteen people are said to have been evacuated and information about the victims is being clarified. It has been verified that are no people trapped inside and there are no casualties, according to tass.ru.



The fire is reportedly proving hard to tackle and has been classified as being of the second degree of difficulty out of a scale of five by the emergency services on site according to the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

“Upon arrival at the place where the first fire and rescue units were called, it was found that the roof of the production and storage building on the territory of the Mikoyan Meat Processing Plant was on fire. Workers were being evacuated”, the press service detailed.

It was reported that there were no hazardous substances in the burning warehouse, but as a precaution, specialists from Moscow’s Department of Rospotrebnadzor in took air samples at the site of the emergency.

“The selected atmospheric air samples will be sent to the laboratory for research. The situation remains under the control of the department”, the press service said.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.