By Matthew Roscoe • 06 December 2022 • 11:38

Huge day for Ukraine as Russian combat losses revealed. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, December 6, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another 61 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, December 5, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 510 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 92,200.

Another five Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as five more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures was the loss of another Russian artillery system which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1915 and the destruction of five Russian drones, which takes the total number lost by Russia to 1587.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 06.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 06.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/GXHyERfp1l — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 6, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the 286th of war shows that the loss of the 61 Russian cruise missiles now means Ukraine has destroyed 592, while the destruction of another five Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2929 in total.

The loss of another five Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) means Russian forces have now seen Ukraine destroy 5905 in total.

The updated figures come after Russian renewed its attack on Ukraine on Monday, December 5.

Several major Ukrainian cities rang out air raid sirens as Ukrainian air defence systems did their best to stop Russian missiles from hitting their targets – hence the large number of Russian cruise missiles destroyed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.