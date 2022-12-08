By Chris King • 08 December 2022 • 2:15
Entire Colorado town of Blanca locked down with active shooter on the loose
The town of Blanca in Colorado has been locked down by the police on Wednesday, December 7, as they search for an active shooter. The suspect is believed to be armed with a rifle and a handgun. A search is taking place on the outskirts of the town in a wooded area where the suspected gunman is said to be hiding.
Residents of the town have been advised to stay indoors and shelter by Blanca Police Department.
#BREAKING: Active shooter reported in the west side town of Blanca, Colorado. The whole town order to shelter in place by PD.
According to reports, the suspect armed with a 2 rifles pic.twitter.com/eB6k4dc8RU
— Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) December 7, 2022
#BREAKING: Active shooter reported in the west side town of Blanca, Colorado. The whole town order to shelter in place by PD.
According to reports, the suspect armed with a 2 rifles pic.twitter.com/eB6k4dc8RU
— Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) December 7, 2022
🚨#BREAKING: Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place due to active shooter
📌#Blanca | #CO
Police are asking the whole entire town of blanca Colorado to shelter in-place due to a active shooter with reports that the suspect is armed with two rifles and currently hiding pic.twitter.com/E5t2d9TLqS
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 7, 2022
🚨#BREAKING: Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place due to active shooter
📌#Blanca | #CO
Police are asking the whole entire town of blanca Colorado to shelter in-place due to a active shooter with reports that the suspect is armed with two rifles and currently hiding pic.twitter.com/E5t2d9TLqS
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 7, 2022
Active shooter here in blanca, colorado. @ABC @NBCNews @CBS pic.twitter.com/pvhHbtOMY9
— Jim Hill (@xJimHillx) December 7, 2022
Active shooter here in blanca, colorado. @ABC @NBCNews @CBS pic.twitter.com/pvhHbtOMY9
— Jim Hill (@xJimHillx) December 7, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.