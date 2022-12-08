By Chris King • 08 December 2022 • 2:15

Entire Colorado town of Blanca locked down with active shooter on the loose

The entire town of Blanca in Colorado has been closed down as the police search for an active shooter.

The town of Blanca in Colorado has been locked down by the police on Wednesday, December 7, as they search for an active shooter. The suspect is believed to be armed with a rifle and a handgun. A search is taking place on the outskirts of the town in a wooded area where the suspected gunman is said to be hiding.

Residents of the town have been advised to stay indoors and shelter by Blanca Police Department.

#BREAKING: Active shooter reported in the west side town of Blanca, Colorado. The whole town order to shelter in place by PD. According to reports, the suspect armed with a 2 rifles pic.twitter.com/eB6k4dc8RU — Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) December 7, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place due to active shooter 📌#Blanca | #CO Police are asking the whole entire town of blanca Colorado to shelter in-place due to a active shooter with reports that the suspect is armed with two rifles and currently hiding pic.twitter.com/E5t2d9TLqS — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.