Russia’s Gazprom announces record daily gas supplies to China

By Chris King • 10 December 2022 • 20:25

Image of Gazprom flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Russian gas supplier Gazprom has announced record daily sales to China.

Russian energy supplier Gazprom announced yesterday, December 9, that it had set a historical record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. The company’s contractual obligations were exceeded by 16.4per cent the entity stated.

Gazprom recalled that in December, at the request of the Chinese authorities, it increased gas supplies. They are carried out within the framework of a bilateral long-term agreement between Gazprom and the Chinese state-owned company CNPC. The previous record for daily deliveries was set on December 7, as reported by kommersant.ru.

According to the results of the last 11 months, Gazprom’s exports to non-CIS countries decreased by almost half. The decrease in gas consumption in the 27 EU countries amounted to about 50 billion cubic meters.m, in the UK – more than 6 billion cubic meters.m. Gazprom claimed that deliveries through the Power of Siberia pipeline are growing, but did not provide specific data.

