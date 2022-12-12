By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 12:13

Finland-donated Sisu XA-185 amphibious APC captured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Image: Martin Hibberd/Shutterstock.com

A UKRAINIAN Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier (APC), donated by Finland, was captured by the Russian army in the East, according to reports on Monday, December 12.

Images of the captured Ukrainian Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier, which was donated to Ukraine as part of the country’s support for President Zelensky’s war efforts against Russia, has reportedly been captured by Russian soldiers fighting in the east of the war-torn country.

Prominent Twitter account @UAWeapsons posted a picture of a Russian soldier posing in front of the APC, alongside the caption: “Ukrainian Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier, donated by Finland, was captured by the Russian army in the East.”

#Ukraine: A Ukrainian Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier, donated by Finland, was captured by the Russian army in the East. pic.twitter.com/3PJvB0jeNK — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) December 12, 2022

Juha Salmela wrote: “The first Sisu XA-185 armoured personnel carrier supplied by 🇫🇮 was captured most likely in #Donetsk region. Despite the loss, good to see Finland has delivered at least of tens of these armoured vehicles seen at least among 🇺🇦 marines.”

The first Sisu XA-185 armored personnel carrier supplied by 🇫🇮 was captured most likely in #Donetsk region. Despite the loss, good to see Finland has delivered at least of tens of these armored vehicles seen at least among 🇺🇦 marines. pic.twitter.com/KIrzlnbMo5 — Juha Salmela (@SalmelaJS) December 12, 2022

The Patria Pasi XA-185s, better known as the Sisu Pasi, is a Finnish-made six-wheeled armoured personnel carrier originally designed for Finnish Defence Forces.

The first variant was produced in 1983 and serial production began in 1984.

It was designed to operate with ease of use, simple structure and low-cost maintenance.

Finland has not only donated military equipment to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 12, Finland’s Minister of the Interior, Krista Mikkonen, confirmed: “Ukraine have a great need for assistance. In addition to armed support, they need civilian material assistance, such as medical supplies.

“We put together new consignments of assistance on a regular basis. I sincerely hope that the willingness of Finns to help will remain high. We must provide unwavering support to Ukraine.”

Since February, Finland has sent 28 truckloads of civilian material assistance to Ukraine and four to Moldova. Six fire engines and 13 ambulances have also been sent to Ukraine. The monetary value of the civilian material assistance is around €3M. Several sets of deliveries with a combined value of about €2M are currently being prepared, the Finnish government said at the time.

