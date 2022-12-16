BREAKING: Ukraine’s major energy company Ukrenergo declares emergency

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 December 2022 • 12:30

ONE of Ukraine’s biggest energy companies Ukrenergo was forced to declare an emergency on Friday, December 16 following more Russian attacks on infrastructure in the war-torn country.

As a result of more Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s electric power infrastructure on December 16, more than 50 per cent of the consumption of the country’s unified energy system was lost, NPC Ukrenergo reported as they declared an emergency.

“Ukrenergo has declared a state of emergency… There has been a loss of more than 50 per cent of the consumption of the unified energy system, which means the onset of a systemic emergency mode,” a Telegram message from the company read.

Ukrenergo has declared an emergency situation in the energy system of Ukraine. As a result of shelling on December 16, there was a loss of more than 50% of Ukraine's UES consumption. pic.twitter.com/LIpFAjx1XO — mgongadze (@MGongadze) December 16, 2022

Last month, Ukrenergo announced that consumers would have to prepare for long emergency blackouts after it described a Russian rocket attack on November 15 as the most powerful since the beginning of the war.

Follow the announcement of the emergency on December 16, it appears that these planned blackouts might be back on the table.

The head of the board of NPC Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, said earlier this week that if Russian troops continue to bomb Ukrainian energy infrastructure then in a few days Ukraine could return to planned power outages.

He explained that in accordance with the planned power outage, the shortage of electricity is reduced to those indicators when every four hours turn off different queues of consumers, as reported by Russian media outlet Gazeta.

