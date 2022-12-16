Puppies rescued as authorities crackdown on illegal trafficking

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 December 2022 • 9:17

Puppies confiscated - DAERA

Authorities in the UK are cracking down on illegal trafficking ahead of Christmas as puppy farmers move to take advantage of the festive season and present giving.

On Friday, December 16, nearly 30 puppies were seized in Northern Ireland’s Belfast Port after authorities found discrepancies in their paperwork. The puppies will now all be re-homed.

Speaking to Sky News a spokesperson for Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said: “At this time of year, the demand for a Christmas puppy is high, which fuels the trafficking of low welfare pups through our ports to sell them at an inflated price in Great Britain.

“Innocent animal lovers are often duped into believing these pups have come from a reputable breeder.

“Quite often, pups that are being trafficked come from illegal breeding establishments known as ‘puppy farms’ where they are bred in horrendous conditions.

“We have zero tolerance to this type of activity – reputable breeders will be able to prove origin and destination and have all their paperwork in order.”

Almost 30 pups have been rescued at Belfast Port as part of a multi-agency crackdown against illegal puppy trafficking and Christmas puppy sales. More info: https://t.co/RtUhGKCZ35 #pawsforthought pic.twitter.com/QrEqOTUqon — DAERA (@daera_ni) December 15, 2022

A spokesperson for Paws for Thought, a group that works to ensure dogs and puppies are given welfare and transport checks before they board at ports, said: We wish to reiterate our message that people think long and hard before deciding to get an animal this Christmas.

“Prospective dog owners should check the guidance available online before thinking about getting a pup.

“If you must buy a pup, only use a licensed breeder.

“While the enforcement activities undertaken by statutory agencies is critical in detecting and deterring the illegal trade in low welfare pups, the public’s help is essential to combating this abhorrent trade.”

Illegal trafficking in puppies remains a major problem in the UK, with authorities working hard to put an end to the practice.

