By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 December 2022 • 16:24

Vladimir Putin - Image Evgenii Sribnyi Shutterstock

According to Ukraine’s intelligence service, President Vladimir Putin postponed the full-scale invasion of Ukraine at least three times.

Quoted by EuroMaidan Press as having spoken to German newspaper Bild on Monday, December 19, Ukraine’s Deputy Intelligence Chief Vadym Skibitskyi said that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSS) pushed him to go ahead with the planned invasion.

Skibitskyi said in an interview with the Bild newspaper: “We have information that Putin put off the invasion three times, following the discussion with Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.”

He continued saying that the FSS convinced Putin that everything was ready for a successful invasion and urged him to make the final decision in February 2022.

But he said: “Russian forces had food, ammunition, and fuel for a three-day offensive only, which shows how much they miscalculated.

“They fail to encircle the capital Kyiv and had no resources to occupy Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv.”

Russia launched the full-scale invasion after eight years of conflict with Ukraine during which they annexed Crimea and occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Russia.

Russia has repeatedly said it needed to rid Ukraine of the Nazis that run it, but it has also along with its allies accused NATO of exceeding agreed expansion limits.

Whether the intelligence obtained by Ukraine that suggests Putin postponed the invasion of Ukraine at least three times, is true or not will have little bearing on the situation now with many experts believing that Putin has little choice other than to try and see the plan through.

