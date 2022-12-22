By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 11:25
American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems will become main "target of Russian troops". Image: Zelenskyy/Twitter
Following the visit of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to the US where he met with President Joe Biden, Peskov said the countries’ alliance against Russia will not prevent Putin from achieving his goals in Ukraine, adding that the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems set to be delivered to Kyiv will become the main “target of Russian troops”.
“Of course, like all other types of weapons used by the armed forces of Ukraine. Still, demilitarisation is one of the goals of a special military operation,” he said in response to a journalist’s question about the upcoming delivery of US weapons to Ukraine.
According to Peskov, the United States and other countries are constantly expanding the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, which prolongs the suffering of the people of this country, but will not be able to prevent Russia from achieving the goals of the special operation.
