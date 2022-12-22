BREAKING: Pro-Russian head of Lyubimovka in Ukraine’s Kherson region reportedly assassinated

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 15:50

THE head of the village of Lyubimovka in the Kherson region of Ukraine, Andrey Shtepa, has been assassinated, as reported on Thursday, December 22.

The pro-Russian head of Lyubimovka in Ukraine’s Kherson region has reportedly been assassinated, according to initial reports coming from Russia.

He reportedly died after a car blew up.

Multiple videos and images of the event began circulating on social media.

The local emergency services told Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS that, “he died, explosives were planted in the car.”

The emergency services added: “Today Ukrainian terrorists attempted to attack the head of the village of Lyubimovka of the Kakhovsky municipal district, as a result of which he died.”

c'est une partie de la "guerre partisane" que l'AFU utilisera) – services d'urgence "Aujourd'hui, des terroristes ukrainiens ont tenté d'attaquer le chef du village de Lyubimovka du district municipal de Kakhovsky, à la suite de quoi il est décédé" — Carton Rouge ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100% 🇫🇷 © (@carton_666) December 22, 2022

Prominent Twitter account @NOELreports wrote: “The car of the head of the village of Lyubimovka, occupied Kherson region, Andrey Shtepa was blown up. A collaborator that sided with Russia. Russian sources say he died, the condition of the other person that was with him in the car is unclear.”

In a further update, they said that both people in the vehicle has died.

The car of the head of the village of Lyubimovka, occupied Kherson region, Andrey Shtepa was blown up. A collaborator that sided with Russia. Russian sources say he died, the condition of the other person that was with him in the car is unclear. pic.twitter.com/S50aLrFFts — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 22, 2022

The village of Lyubimovka is located on the left bank of the Dnieper.

RF tarafindan Herson Oblasti Lyubimovka başkanliğına atanan Andrei Štepa'nın arabasına Ukropların koydugu bombanın infılak etmesiyle olay yerinde canlı canlı yanarak öldü :/

Rusya artık barış düşünmeden topyekün imha etmeli!#UkraineRussiaWar #ебать4308#Херсон #Herson #Kherson pic.twitter.com/OztdTnWDWB — | Самакон¹⁹¹⁷🅉 | (@1917CCCP2) December 22, 2022

The news comes after Russian-appointed deputy head of Berdiansk (Ukraine) Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila were both killed on Friday, September 16.

More to follow…

