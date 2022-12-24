By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 18:11

Dance icon Faithless singer Maxi Jazz passes away aged 65

Maxi Jazz, the vocalist with the dance group Faithless passed away at the age of 65.

As announced by the group on Facebook today, Saturday, December 24, Mazi Jazz, the lead singer with the iconic dance group Faithless passed away last night, Friday 23. He was 65 years of age.

“We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music”, they wrote.

His bandmates continued: “He was a lovely human being with time for everyone, and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him”.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass, and genius. Rollo, Sister Bliss x”, they concluded.

Faithless formed in the UK in 1995 with Maxi joined by Rollo and Sister Bliss. They have sold millions of records globally as well as capturing the streaming market in recent years. In 2018 they were reputed to be receiving 400,000 daily streams.

A poll conducted by Mixmag placed Faithless at No4 in the list of best dance acts of all time. Appearances at major festivals across Europe, including Glastonbury, have placed them among the biggest names on the dance scene with their unique blend of house, hip-hop, folk and classical music.

The band has a political edge to it, with lyrics from their songs being quoted previously in both the U.S. Senate and the Houses of Parliament in London. On their recent ‘All Blessed’ album, the band used an image of refugees on the front cover. The photo was taken by Yannis Behrakis, the award-winning photojournalist, conveying the album’s core theme of immigration.

