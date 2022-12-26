By Imran Khan • 26 December 2022 • 15:05

34 killed in US winter storm as death toll increases. Photo by Bob Korn Shutterstock.com

Forecasters warn of more snowfall on Monday, December 26, after extreme weather stretching from the Great Lakes in Canada until the Rio Grande near Mexico caused deaths and disruption across parts of North America

A deadly storm has resulted in the death of over 34 people across the United States, after extreme snowfall resulted in about 60 per cent of the country facing some sort of winter warning or weather advisory.

According to a report by Associated Press, the storm is expected to claim more lives after several people were trapped inside their homes. Thousands of homes and businesses were also left without electricity and travel across the country was disrupted as flights were cancelled.

One of the most affected areas on Christmas Day was Buffalo in New York, where residents faced power outages and were people stuck in their vehicles. U.S. authorities are now calling this storm as the longest sustained blizzard condition that Buffalo has ever witnessed.

Last week, Buffalo faced hurricane-force winds and severe snowfall which also paralyzed their emergency services, as according to US officials, almost every fire truck in the city was stranded on Saturday. Officials have also said that their airport will remain shut through Tuesday Morning.

The extreme weather and plummeting temperatures stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada all the way to Rio Grande, near the Mexican border. Over 60 percent of the country´s population faced some kind of warning or advisory due to extreme weather, as per government estimates.

The US National Weather Service on Sunday announced that this storm resulted in one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever issued.

