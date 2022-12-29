AEMET announces three days of rain for the Valencian Community up to Three Kings Day

By Chris King • 29 December 2022 • 21:09

The Valencian Community faces three days of rain leading up to Three Kings according to the weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, New Year’s Eve 2022 in the Valencian Community will be one of the warmest since records began. Temperatures will be between 5 and 10ºC above normal and will exceed 20ºC in large areas of the Mediterranean coast.

On Friday, December 30, Saturday 31, and January 1 and 2 in the Region, skies will be partly cloudy said the experts. Maximum temperatures are expected to be above 20ºC in Valencia, Alicante, and Castellon, and minimums will drop to around 7ºC at night.

AEMET does not foresee the appearance of rain during the next four days, but things will change after Monday, January 2. On Tuesday 3 they predict a 50 per cent probability of rain, while on Wednesday 4 this increases to a 70 per cent probability.

Ruben del Campo, the AEMET spokesman, also anticipated that the night of the Three Kings will be marked by rainfall in the Mediterranean regions on January 6.

Preliminary data from the State Meteorological Agency places 2022 as ‘the warmest by far’ in Spain since records began being recorded. Data indicate that except for March and April – which were cold – all the other months have been either warm, very warm, or extremely warm in character.

For the first time in history, the average annual temperature in Spain as a whole will exceed 15ºC. In the absence of data from these final days of December, the month will end with 1.6ºC more than normal.

2022 will end as the fifth driest in the history of records that began in 1961, behind 2005, 2017, 2015, and 1998. However, not counting on the absence of rain in the next few days, according to information from AEMET, it could climb to a higher position, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

