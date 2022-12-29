BREAKING: 22-year-old woman dies after plunging from sixth floor in Alicante’s Benidorm

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 December 2022 • 12:39

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman, believed to be his partner, who fell from a building in Benidorm (Alicante).

According to reports on Thursday, December 29, Spain’s National Police arrested the man after a 22-year-old woman fell from a sixth floor in Alicante’s Benidorm and died.

Sources for Spanish news outlet EFE noted that the man was being held on the suspicion of murder and had not been charged, as police try to determine the exact nature of the crime.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 29 and comes after the man and woman had reportedly been arguing, as reported by Cope.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s Minister of the Interior, said that the incident is being “investigated as a new case of gender violence” as the man and woman were within the same property at the time of the incident.

The horrific news comes after it was reported that a 34-year-old woman, believed to have been nine months pregnant, was allegedly killed by her ex-partner in Toledo’s Escalona (Madrid) on Wednesday, December 28.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder.

