Luxury villa of influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan raided by Romanian police

By Chris King • 29 December 2022 • 21:43
Image of Andrew Tate.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Anything Goes With James English - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhUi1htVeJcLicense shown in archived video. Archived 2022-07-30 at the Wayback Machine, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=121249248
A luxury villa belonging to the controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan was reportedly raided by armed police in Romania this morning, Thursday, December 29. The raid was conducted by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT ), according to Romanian media outlet G4Media.
Judicial sources informed the outlet that the two British brothers have been under investigation since the spring for the alleged kidnapping of two young women in their villa in the town of Voluntari, in Muntenia.
They are also suspected of forming an organised criminal group and rape, and the two have been picked up and taken to hearings at DIICOT, according to the cited sources.
Romanian prosecutors allegedly suspect the creation of an organised criminal group with the explicit aim of recruiting and exploiting girls for the creation of pornographic clips. These would be intended for distribution for a fee on profile sites, especially OnlyFans they claimed.
Andrew and Tristan are accused of obtaining large sums of money with which they bought houses, luxury cars, and cryptocurrencies. The case against them started back in April when DIICOT investigated the case of a young American woman seized in Voluntari by the two British citizens.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
