Spain’s weather will be affected later this week by a polar jet according to the experts.

According to the weather forecast today, Monday, January 2, from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, temperatures are going to drop in most parts of Spain this week.

A front that affected the western third of the country yesterday, Sunday 1, will continue to move as it weakens. This will leave cloudy or overcast skies and rainfall, becoming weaker and more scattered the further east it goes. This could be accompanied by thunderstorms though pointed out the experts, with locally heavy downpours in western Andalucia.

Maximum temperatures will fall most notably in the northern plateau and Extremadura. Minimum temperatures may actually rise somewhat in the interior of the southeast third. There will be weak frosts in the Pyrenees, the Cantabrian Mountains, and the north of the northern plateau.

Late on Monday 2, a trough crossing the country will generate a small DANA. This will mainly affect the Balearic Islands and some showers could occur in Mallorca and Menorca.

Stable and dry weather should prevail until Friday 6, although, according to the experts at Meteored, some areas of Castilla y Leon and in the interior of the northwest of the peninsula could experience fog.

Esta semana oirás hablar de frentes fríos 🌬️. Aquí puedes ver lo que aguardan: vaguadas con aire polar 👅. La primera nos está cruzando hoy y habrá otra ya el próximo sábado 🔭, con el segundo frente. 🌐 https://t.co/YmmICKUMeF pic.twitter.com/cCn12RnmxO — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) January 2, 2023

For Three Kings, this stability is expected to continue, although fog will persist in the interior. This could produce a cold atmosphere, especially near large rivers and low inland areas. In the rest of the country, the sun will continue to shine.

Weak frosts are expected again in inland areas and somewhat heavier frosts in the Pyrenees, with a mild atmosphere in the early afternoon outside foggy areas.

During the weekend of January 7 and 8 however, the situation will change drastically. Samuel Biener, from Meterod, explained that: “with the polar jet stream picking up speed, the zonal circulation will be reinforced and the very deep squalls will circulate around high latitudes”.

This situation will leave rain over much of Spain on Saturday and Sunday and snow will return to the mountain systems of the northern third, generally above 1500m.

The polar jet could remain very strong until the middle of January predicted the experts, which will provoke new Atlantic fronts with mild temperatures but strong winds.

Jorge Rey, a Burgos native who uses the cabañuelas method to predict the weather, assured larazon.es that: “what is going to happen in January is not only predicted by the cabañuelas but also by nature”. He added that “a good change is going to come” and predicted that “this winter there will be plenty of snow”.

Rey also predicted that the weather will be stable for Three Kings, but after that, a waning moon will mean a significant drop in temperatures and the arrival of snow. “From Three Kings onwards, everything is possible. Just dream”, affirmed the expert in Burgos.

