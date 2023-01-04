By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 9:27

Entravision CEO Walter Ulloa dies following sudden heart attack on New Year's Eve. Image: Entravision/Official

Entravision, a global advertising solutions, media and technology company based in the US, announced that Walter Ulloa, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, passed away from a sudden heart attack on December 31, 2022.

Entravision, which primarily caters to the Spanish-speaking Hispanic community in the US and owns television and radio stations and outdoor media, in several of the top Hispanic markets, is mourning following the sudden death of Walter Ulloa, 74, who suffered a heart attack on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Ulloa co-founded Entravision in 1996, an American media company based in Santa Monica, California, becoming the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, roles he held until his passing. He also served as director and Chairman of Entravision’s Board of Directors since February 2000.

Entravision’s Board of Directors issued the following statement: “We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa and extend our heartfelt condolences to Walter’s wife, son and entire family.

“Since founding Entravision more than 25 years ago, Walter has been an exceptional leader who transformed the company from a traditional multi-linear Spanish-language company that currently owns and operates approximately 100 domestic television and radio stations, to a global digital media powerhouse with a footprint that today reaches across more than 40 countries.”

It added: “Well-known and respected throughout the media industry, Walter’s passion, energy, and devotion to our company will be greatly missed. We have lost a leader and a friend.

“Thanks to Walter’s dynamic leadership, Entravision has assembled an experienced management team that will continue to drive the company’s long-term growth strategy as we serve our customers, our partners, and our shareholders.”

The company said that “Mr Ulloa was a visionary in Spanish language broadcasting with nearly five decades of experience in television, radio and digital media.”

From 1976 to 1989, Mr Ulloa worked at KMEX-TV, Los Angeles, California as an Operations Manager, Production Manager, News Director, Local Sales Manager and Account Executive.

“This was followed by seven successful years in the development, management and ownership of Entravision’s predecessor entities,” the company added.

Following the sudden death of Ulloa, Entravision announced that Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, would be stepping in as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Tributes flooded social media following the news.

Award-winning writer Rick Najera wrote: “I’m so very sorry and upset to hear of the passing of Walter Ulloa. I’m left with no words. He truly was one of the greatest men I have ever had the pleasure to know.

“A wonderful man who leaves a great family that he loved with all his soul I know they will miss him dearly, as will all those that knew him.

He added: “There are no words to convey the grief and loss of his passing. He can never be replaced only mourned and remembered for all he built and left behind. I’m simply stunned this is a lesson for me to tell those I know how much I love and appreciate them I never got the chance to tell him how much his leadership meant and how much I learned from him.”

I’m so very sorry and upset to hear of the passing of Walter Ulloa . I’m left with no words. He truly was one of the greatest men I have ever had the pleasure to know. A wonderful man who leaves a great family that he loved with all his soul I know the…https://t.co/Q6mklVvjSl — Rick Najera (@ricknajera) January 4, 2023

“Saddened by the passing of a great media executive, a dear friend and a person who gave back so much. Jerry Perenchio placed his confidence in him and he excelled beyond anyone’s dream,” said Julio Rumbaut.

Saddened by the passing of a great media executive, a dear friend and a person who gave back so much. Jerry Perenchio placed his confidence in him and he excelled beyond anyone's dream. https://t.co/Z3WXW3bGZL — Julio Rumbaut (@juliorumbaut) January 3, 2023

The US-Mexico Foundation said it “mourns the unexpected passing of Walter Ulloa, Member of our Board, and founder & CEO of Entravision.

“We extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

The US-Mexico Foundation mourns the unexpected passing of Walter Ulloa, Member of our Board, and founder & CEO of Entravision. We extend our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gbiyLiKtBG — U.S.-Mexico Foundation (@USMexicoFound) January 3, 2023

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.