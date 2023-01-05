BREAKING: Body of woman found at home in Salamanca’s Santa Marta de Tormes (Spain)

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 11:36

A SHOCKING discovery has been made on Thursday, January 5, after the body of a woman was found at a home in Santa Marta de Tormes in Spain’s Salamanca.

According to Spanish media reports, a woman was found dead in her home in Santa Marta de Tormes, Salamanca, on the morning of January 5.

An investigation into the woman’s death has been launched by Spain’s Guardia Civil and they are believed to treating it as a violent death, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Sources close to the investigation told Spanish news outlet El Confidencial that the woman, believed to be aged 50, was discovered in the early hours in her home, which is located in an area near the river Tormes.

The same sources noted that the investigation was looking into several possibilities with regard to the deceased woman.

No further information has been made available.

The news comes after the body of a 34-year-old woman was found in the storage room of her home in Spain’s Lleida last month.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, the autonomous police force responsible for law enforcement in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia, discovered the woman in Lleida days after she was reported missing.

The body woman, identified as Irina Mihaela, was found on December 16 after reportedly going missing on Sunday, December 11.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information when it is made available.

