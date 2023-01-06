By Matthew Roscoe • 06 January 2023 • 11:09

BREAKING: Legendary Italian footballer Gianluca Vialli passes away aged 58. Image: G Holland/Shutterstock.com

Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has sadly passed away at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer, according to reports on Friday, January 6.

The striker, who played for four clubs during his illustrious career, was considered one of the best strikers of his generation.

During a three-year spell (1996-1999) in the Premier League with London side Chelsea, Vialli notched up 40 goals in just 88 appearances and won three major trophies with the Blues.

Prior to that, Vialli starred for Italian sides Sampdoria and Juventus, where he earned a reputation for being a deadly finisher.

Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has sadly passed away at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer. A kind guy, a fantastic striker, a real man appreciated by everyone in football and outside sports world. Thoughts go out to his family. RIP, Gianluca 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/I0CcqWNzaM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2023

Tributes flooded social media following the death of the former Chelsea striker.

You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mNJPDkCSYO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2023

Devastated to hear the news 😢 RIP Luca – a fabulous career and a great fella. A wonderful life has been cut short. I am well and truly gutted 😢 Gianluca Vialli it was an honour to have known you pic.twitter.com/hoc8hP80b6 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) January 6, 2023

Truly tragic news. Heartbreaking. Gianluca Vialli has passed away. No words. RIP legend, you will be so dearly missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/KnwjkJGdRj — Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) January 6, 2023

Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has passed away after a long fight with cancer 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYSbJOEzlw — 433 (@433) January 6, 2023

After finishing his career as a player, Gianluca moved into management.

He took charge of the Stamford Bridge club as a player-manager before being given the role full time then took charge of Watford.

During his international career for Italy, the striker scored 16 goals in 59 appearances.

