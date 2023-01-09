Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised in Orlando, Florida, one day after his supporters rioted in Brasilia

By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 19:41

Image of Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Wikipedia - By Isac Nóbrega/PR - Flickr do Palácio do Planalto, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78378118

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised in Orlando suffering severe abdominal pain.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, was hospitalised in Florida this morning, Monday, January 9. He was admitted to the AdventHealth Celebration a hospital located in Kissimmee, on the outskirts of Orlando, reportedly suffering from ‘severe abdominal pains’.

The politician has been admitted to hospital several times for the same ailment since being stabbed back in 2018. An operation was performed after the incident but he has had to have regular treatment ever since.

Bolsonaro was in November 2022, when he was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia. Prior to that, he was in the hospital for the same problem in January and March of last year, as reported by larazon.es.

Today’s hospital visit comes one day after his supporters rioted in Brasilia, storming the country’s Supreme Court building in the capital. More than 400 people were arrested in the aftermath of the incident which saw riot police deployed to quell the disturbance.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.