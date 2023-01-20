Air traffic controllers announce strike dates at airports across Spain Close
WATCH – Russia moves to protect government buildings, neighbourhoods and Putin´s home

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 January 2023 • 13:14

Russian S-400 defence system - Image Karasev Viktor / Shutterstock.com

Russia has moved to protect government buildings, neighbourhoods and the president’s home by installing air defence systems in all of these areas.

Social media literally began filling up with footage of these systems being installed in the most unusual places, leaving many to wonder what is going on and what are the Russians fearful of.

Amongst the most bizarre installations has been the hoisting of a mobile air defence unit onto the roof of the 10-story Ministry of Defence building in Moscow.

 

They are also being installed on a number of high-rise buildings

 

And even around Putin´s home.

 

Some have said the move is to protect government buildings, neighbourhoods and Putin´s home from Ukraine drones, but the action does raise questions about what Russia thinks is bout to happen next. This after Putin once again claimed to be winning the war.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

