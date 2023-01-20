WATCH – Russia moves to protect government buildings, neighbourhoods and Putin´s home

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 January 2023 • 13:14

Russian S-400 defence system - Image Karasev Viktor / Shutterstock.com

Russia has moved to protect government buildings, neighbourhoods and the president’s home by installing air defence systems in all of these areas.

Social media literally began filling up with footage of these systems being installed in the most unusual places, leaving many to wonder what is going on and what are the Russians fearful of.

Amongst the most bizarre installations has been the hoisting of a mobile air defence unit onto the roof of the 10-story Ministry of Defence building in Moscow.

#BREAKING : Russia installed"Pantsir-S1" air defence systems on / near multiple important buildings including main building of Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Is Russia planing for final assault against US & NATO backed Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/OxVWKxZf4r — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) January 19, 2023

They are also being installed on a number of high-rise buildings

⚠️⚠️📽️ Russians reportedly trying to install Pantsir-S1 air defence system on the roof of a house in Moscow.#Ukraine️ #UkraineRussiaWar️ #Russia pic.twitter.com/yy3hheJJ0P — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) January 20, 2023

And even around Putin´s home.

⚠️ HAPPENING NOW: Russia appears to be prepping for an escalation on their soil. Multiple air defense systems installed throughout the capital city; including near one of Putin's homes in Moscow. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/zQXtsqdK6U — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) January 20, 2023

Some have said the move is to protect government buildings, neighbourhoods and Putin´s home from Ukraine drones, but the action does raise questions about what Russia thinks is bout to happen next. This after Putin once again claimed to be winning the war.

War for the sake of peace: new lesson in pseudo-history from Vladimir Putin.#InfoWatch #AgainstRussianLies pic.twitter.com/uaKv8g2Ovx — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) January 20, 2023

