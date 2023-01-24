Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
Enjoy the eleventh edition of Benidorm International Organ Festival 2023

By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 18:47

Enjoy the eleventh edition of Benidorm International Organ Festival 2023. Image: Peter Togel / Shutterstock.com.

All concerts will commence at 8:00.PM and will take place at the Church of San Jaime and Santa Ana of Benidorm, Placa de Castelar, 1, 03501.

From January to December, Benidorm will offer a monthly concert (except in summer) where the public can enjoy one of the best organs of the Valencian Community.

The first concert is set to take place on January 27.

The Councillor for Culture, Jaime Jesus Perez, confirmed the event, “is a highly recognised festival at a national and international level. The last edition brought together around 2,000 people but this year will be bigger and better as we are offering nine concerts. Attendance to the festival is free and the location comfortably accommodates 300 people.”

Juan Antonio Espinoa, a professor from the Alicante Conservatory Music School, confirmed: “The church has an organ that was built in 2012 and is one of the best in the Valencian Community. It is an instrument of great proportions and musical possibilities owning three manual keyboards comprising of 56 notes each, plus another pedalboard and 1,990 sound tubes.”

Parish priest, Juan Antonio Gonzalez, added that: “The parish church is at the service of the people and that it will always remain with its doors open” for cultural activities.”

He also pointed out that: “The church has screens on which, during the concerts, the image of the organist is projected so that attendees can see how their hands dance on the keyboards.”

