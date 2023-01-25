By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 12:53

Heartbreak as newly married father-to-be dies suddenly in his sleep. Image: GoFundMe

HEARTBREAKING news reported on Wednesday, January 25 revealed a newly married father-to-be died suddenly in his sleep earlier this month.

Connor, a newly married father-to-be, died suddenly in his sleep following a short illness, just shy of his 30th birthday.

Shannen Rissel revealed that Connor “passed away unexpectedly in his sleep” at home on the Central Coast of Australia on Thursday, January 19, just four months after the couple got married.

“He had become unwell and unfortunately his health declined over the past week,” she wrote on Facebook.

“However, never did we expect this to happen. Some of his last words to me were, “I’ll be okay, I just need to get over this sickness and we’ll have a happy life.”

Revealing she was pregnant, Shannen said: “Connor was the love of my life, he was the best husband, the best friend, the best family member, the best fur baby Daddy and he was going to become a father this year in August.

“We are expecting baby Rissel, our baby bugle, and he was so, so excited to share this with everyone.”

The couple had been together for almost five and a half years before the sudden death of Connor, who will miss out on becoming a father for the first time.

“I am so lost in how this is real and how this happened,” she said.

“[I] won’t have an explanation until the results of his autopsy, which may not be for some time.”

“The memories that we have I will cherish forever and I will live the rest of my days reflecting on ways I can be more like him,” Shannen added.

“And when I welcome our baby into the world, he or she will be surrounded by everyone that loved him, to share memories about how beautiful of a person he was and his memories will live on.”

A GoFundMe page, which has raised $38,189 (€24,780) so far, noted: “Connor would have had his 30th birthday this year, he would have become a father for the first time and he would have celebrated a first year of marriage,.

Organiser Kirsty Watson added: “It’s so hard to comprehend why this has happened, as it happened so suddenly and has come as a huge shock to all that knew him.”

The news comes after a father-of-one died in his sleep earlier this month in the UK.

Odhran McKenna, 22, father to an 18-month-old son, died suddenly in his sleep on January 7 after coming down with a headache.

It was revealed that the young father died of meningitis and sepsis.

Prior to that, a young mother died in her sleep on the morning of her wedding day.

Nadia Joseph-Gosine, a British mother of one, was due to marry her fiancé, Devon Gosine, back on December 7, 2022, in Trinidad, when she died suddenly in her sleep on the morning of the wedding.

Nadia was in Trinidad with her 10-year-old son Emari as she waited to marry Devon.

The 33-year-old from London’s Beckton had been in the Caribbean for weeks prior to the wedding ceremony.

However, after spending the night before the big day chatting and thanking guests, when Devon woke in the morning, he found Nadia unresponsive.

British tabloid newspaper The Sun reported that paramedics spent 45 minutes desperately trying to revive the young woman.

The news outlet stated that the young mum died suddenly of liver disease.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.