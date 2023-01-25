WATCH: Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov equipped with Zircon missile systems conducts exercises in the Atlantic

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 8:09

Image: Russian Ministry of Defence/Official

THE Russian Ministry of Defence has released footage of its warship Admiral Gorshkov conducting exercises in the western part of the Atlantic using the attached Zircon hypersonic missile systems.

“The frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Fleet of the Soviet Union has worked out the organisation of launching a missile strike with a Zircon hypersonic missile at a sea target that imitates a mock enemy ship and is located at a distance of more than 900 kilometres,” the ministry said.

It added: “The crew conducted an exercise on the use of hypersonic missile weapons using computer simulation.”

During the exercise, the combat crew of the frigate demonstrated high coordination of actions.

The Russian MoD wrote: “The voyage of a detachment of ships consisting of the frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov” and the medium sea tanker “Kama” is under the command of the commander of the division of missile ships of the Northern Fleet, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Gladky.”

It added that a number of joint exercises are planned to be held off the coast of the Republic of South Africa with the Navy of the Republic of South Africa and the Navy of the People’s Liberation Army of China during the month of February.

Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate conducted computer simulated Zircon hypersonic missile exercise in the Atlantic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the news that the warship had been readied for combat and would join Russia’s military service at a military ceremony on January 4.

Putin reportedly said to those in attendance at the time, “I am very pleased! Congratulations to you! This is great joint work, which culminated in the good result we expected. Let’s get on with our tasks! Seven feet under the keel!”

Back in December 2022, Putin announced that the Admiral Gorshkov warship would enter combat service in early January.

He said on December 21, that the frigate would be armed with the latest Zircon sea-based missile systems.

Putin said that the Admiral Gorshkov was chosen to be equipped with hypersonic and cruise missiles Zircon based on the interests of Russia’s security

“The Zircon is the world’s first hypersonic cruise missile capable of long-range aerodynamic flight with manoeuvring in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine. It reaches a maximum speed of nine sound speeds and a maximum firing range of 1,000 kilometres,” the Russian Ministry of Defence noted.

“The Zircon is capable of destroying both surface and ground targets.”

