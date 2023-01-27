By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 2:11

HUGE fire blazing at historic north London church

A huge fire is raging at the historic St Mark’s Church in St John’s Wood in north London.

Around 80 firefighters and 12 fire appliances are currently battling a massive blaze at the historic St Mark’s Church in St John’s Wood in north London. Residents of the city are witnessing yellow flames that are lighting up the night sky as the fire rips through the old building in Maida Vale.

The Brigade was called out at 23:19 local time. Fire crews from North Kensington, Paddington, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Crews are continuing to tackle the church fire in #StJohnsWood and are using our 32-metre turntable ladder as a water tower. Please avoid the area whilst we make the scene safe https://t.co/PfRfeMugRc pic.twitter.com/8STLKQnKox — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 27, 2023

“Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a church fire on Hamilton Terrace in St John’s Wood. The whole of the two-storey building is alight”, read a statement from London Fire Brigade.

It continued: “The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke in the local area and residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed”.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a church in #StJohnsWood. The blaze is producing heavy smoke in the surrounding area – if you live locally please keep your windows and doors closed https://t.co/PfRfeMugRc📷© @MElmaazi pic.twitter.com/Z6KYLYLVyI — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 27, 2023

“Firefighters are using two of the Brigade’s new 32-metre turntable ladders at the scene as water towers, to get water onto the building externally. The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 22 calls to the blaze”, the message concluded.

Huge fire at Maida Vale Church. Hamilton terrace pic.twitter.com/auxF39c2x2 — Hasan Rustum (@RustumHasan) January 27, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.