Lupin assassin and ex-convict actor dies aged 56

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 12:00

Adama Niane - Image Twitter Omar Sy

The French actor Adama Niane who was best known for his role as an assassin and ex-convict in the popular Netflix series Lupin has died.

The actor’s death was reported by the Metro on Monday, January 30 although the cause of death was not given.

Lupin, in which Niane played Léonard Kone, became one of the most-watched non-English series on Netflix and was based on a character created in 1905 by France’s Maurice LeBlanc. The show went on to become the first French series to hit the top 10 spot on Netflix.

Niane played many more roles and had attracted a solid following both among fans and his peers, many of whom have taken to social media to share fond memories.

J’adresse mes profondes condoléances aux proches d’Adama Niane, immense acteur au côté duquel j’ai eu la chance et le plaisir de jouer.

Un homme d’une bienveillance rare…Que son âme puisse reposer en paix. pic.twitter.com/aGdhYMf4gG — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) January 29, 2023

Lupin co-star Omar Sy, who plays Assane Diop, described the Lupin assassin and friend as a “man of rare benevolence.

“I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing.

“A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.”

