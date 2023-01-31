By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 3:20

Image of Croation President Zoran Milanovic. Source: Damir Sencar/HINA/POOL/PIXSELL/Social Democratic Party of Croatia

Ukraine was accused of provoking conflict with Russia since 2014 by Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, January 30, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said that Moscow had been provoked into an armed conflict by Ukraine since 2014.

“And it has started, and what is the plan? We will send all German tanks there, with over a thousand remaining from the USSR destroyed, the same fate awaits these tanks”, the Croatian leader stated.

Milanovic continued, “It will not be possible to defeat Russia, which has nuclear weapons, by conventional means”. He added that he believes there is a real danger of a nuclear war.

The Croatian president has repeatedly spoken out against the participation of the Croatian military in the conflict in Ukraine. He also expressed his doubts about the effectiveness of sanctions. Milanovic recently accused Washington and NATO of using Ukraine as a proxy to stage a war with Russia.

He was quoted by the HINA news outlet as saying: “Washington and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia with the help of Ukraine”.

Milanovic noted that he saw no point in sanctions against Moscow. “The plan cannot be to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin. The plan cannot be in sanctions. Sanctions are absurd, we will not achieve anything with their help”.

“They did not even break Slobodan Milosevic with sanctions. They go from war to war. And what am I supposed to be, a slave of America?”, he remarked.

At the same time, last year, Croatia allocated €16.5 million to equip four brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and provided Kyiv with batches of machine guns and automatic rifles, as reported by rg.ru.

___________________________________________________________

