By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 9:20

BAD LUCK: Driver who 'threw thousands of Euros' from car on A7 in Marbella 'was on way to buy new vehicle'. Image: Instagram

A DRIVER who caused traffic chaos on the A7 in Marbella on Monday, January 30 when thousands of Euros in cash flew out their car was reportedly on their way from Valencia to the Costa del Sol to buy a car they had found online.

The young driver was reportedly with three friends travelling with a backpack filled with €20,000 in cash when they were hit by a truck at kilometre 181 of the A7, forcing open the trunk of their Seat Toledo.

A flurry of notes- mostly €50 but some €500- followed, causing chaos as fellow motorway goers stopped their cars to grab as much cash as they could.

Videos of the cash rainfall went viral online, with many speculating that the money belonged to drug traffickers. According to reports, the four Moroccan men in the Seat Toledo have no police records however and are instead the victims of a very unfortunate series of events.

It is unknown exactly how much of the €20,000 the group lost, but they are reportedly now able to denounce the drivers who stopped to grab their cash.