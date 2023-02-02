UPDATE: More information emerges after body of missing person found in Valencia’s Estivella

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 11:36

Tragedy as body of missing person found in Valencia's Estivella. Image: Unai Huizi Photography/Shutterstock.com

MORE information has emerged following the discovery of the lifeless body of a missing person in Valencia’s Estivella.

UPDATE 11.36 am (February 2) – Further information has been released regarding the tragic discovery of the lifeless body of a missing person found in Valencia’s Estivella.

Spanish news outlet Levante-EMV confirmed that the body was that of a young man. It was previously rumoured to be that of a female.

According to the media outlet, the deceased body of the missing 26-year-old man was found in the Mirador del Garbí area on February 1.

The man is believed to have been missing since Monday, January 30.

Spain’s Guardia Civil are continuing investigations.

ORIGINAL 2.49 pm (February 1) – A tragic discovery has been made on Wednesday, February 1 after the lifeless body of a missing person was found in Valencia’s Estivella.

According to Spanish media reports, the search for a missing person has tragically ended in Estivella, a town and municipality in the province of Valencia, Spain, after a lifeless body was found.

A huge search for the missing person was carried out on Tuesday, January 31 by several firefighter units from Valencia, including crews from the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Valencia, two firefighters from Sagunt, helicopter rescue, two forest brigades and units of forest firefighters of the Generalitat.

Sadly, after the extensive search, the lifeless body of the missing person, whose identity has not been revealed but is believed to be that of a woman, was discovered on February 1 at around 8 am.

The search, which was requested by Spain’s Guardia Civil, also involved a drone team from the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Valencia.

The body was discovered in the Garbí area of Estivella, located to the north of the provincial capital city, Valencia, near the Serra Calderona, according to Levante-EMV.

The news comes after the body of a missing 24-year-old man was discovered on December 26, 2022.

The body of missing Catalin Osolos, who went missing on December 17, was discovered in Spain’s Murcia.

Catalin Osolos was reported missing after disappearing from the district of Torreagüera, in Murcia.

