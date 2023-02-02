By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 13:03

Shock as 'fit and healthy' young man dies in his sleep shortly before 22nd birthday. Image: Rickson Williams/Facebook

HEARTBREAKING news from Queensland Australia after it was revealed that a ‘fit and healthy’ man died in his sleep last month, shortly before his 22nd birthday.

A young man from Wallaville in Queensland, Australia died in his sleep at the age of 21, according to reports on Thursday, February 2.

The mother of Rickson “Ricko” Williams shared a heartbreaking post last month revealing that he son had died suddenly on January 11, a week before his 22nd birthday.

On January 12, Tanya Wright wrote: “This is not a post I was expecting to write but it‘s nonetheless one that has to be written.

“Anyone who knew us, knew how much Rickson meant to us and how much this loss will affect our lives and our family.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and had just put in an application to study a bachelor of music.”

Ms Wright said that her son was a keen motorbike rider.

A GoFundMe page, which was set up to cover the costs of Rickson’s sudden death, noted that the 21-year-old was “the life of the party.”

“Rickson’s life was cut tragically short when he didn’t wake up from his sleep,” the post read.

“Rickson was tragically taken from us way too soon at the young age of just 21, just a week before his 22nd birthday.”

It added: “He was a passionate gardener, motorbike rider and music maker among many other hobbies. He had come a tremendously long way from the difficulties he faced only a few short years ago. He loved life, and always wanted to be the life of the party, even when there was no party lol.

“Any donations, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated, and will go towards helping the family cover the unexpected expenses during this difficult time.

“Although the financial support won’t bring Rickson back, it hopefully will help us to give him the farewell he deserves, and some time to mourn the unexpected loss of our loving son and brother without the added stress of financial burden.”

“Please keep Rickson in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the post concluded.

Currently, $6,200 AUD (€4,000) has been raised for the Williams family.

According to the young man’s mother, doctors “don’t know his exact cause of death” but Ms Wright suggested that the medical professionals had discovered that her son had an enlarged heart which “may be related” to his sudden death, as reported by news.com.au.

Tributes flooded social media after news of the young man’s untimely death spread.

One person wrote: “RIP Rickson … a life gone way too soon… give nanna and everyone else a hug and hello. Aunty nay loves you.”

“My condolences to you, your family, Tim and his family,” said another person on Facebook.

The news of Rickson’s sudden death comes after Odhran McKenna, 22, father to an 18-month-old son, died suddenly in his sleep at the beginning of the year.

Odhran’s grandparents Paul and Angela McKenna said that the young dad died of meningitis and sepsis.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on January 7 when Odhran, who lived with the couple, announced that he was going to bed after coming down with a headache.

However, when his grandparents went to check on him, he had sadly died suddenly in his sleep at their home in Lenadoon, West Belfast.

