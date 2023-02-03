Police search rivers for dog walker missing for a week, Nicola Bulley

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 February 2023 • 16:30

Nicola Bulley - Image Twitter Lancashire Police

Dog walker Nicola Bulley who seemingly disappeared into thin air days ago after going missing is now thought to have fallen into a local river according to an update from police.

According to the police, an extensive search of the area along the River Wyre had not resulted in Bulley being found, which they now believe may be because she fell into the river.

A search of the river started on Friday, February 3 a week after Bulley disappeared.

#UPDATE The latest on the search for missing Nicola Bulley https://t.co/8i29QQSXIY pic.twitter.com/DOTGZZA1pb — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) February 3, 2023

Friends have retraced the route taken by Bulley but that has not yielded results either. Police searches had found her springer spaniel running loose, as well as her mobile found which has been left on a bench.

Retracing missing mother #NicolaBulley's last known movements https://t.co/R8T1IjvFp6 via @MailOnline Anybody who has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101. For immediate sightings please call 999. #HelpFindme https://t.co/3hS9rwSvKL — 🇬🇧 Matt Blac Inc. #BeaVoice 🇺🇸 #Helpfindme 🌏 (@mattbianco101) February 3, 2023

The 45-year-old´s partner had said earlier that he will “never lose hope”.

Paul Ansell told Sky News that he kept playing “every scenario” in his head “around and around” but that his focus had to be supporting their two young daughters.

He added: “I don’t know how I am coping. I don’t want to think about that. I am just focused on the girls.”

Ansell continued: “We’re never, ever going to lose hope, of course we’re not, but it is as though she has vanished into thin air.”

The missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, a mortgage adviser, dropped her six and nine-year-old daughters at school, shortly before taking the dog for a walk. She has never been seen again despite an extensive police search that has involved friends and neighbours.

