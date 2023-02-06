Carlos Queiroz named as new coach of Qatar national football team

By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 21:56

Image of Carlos Quieroz signing his contract as coach of the Qatar national football team. Credit: [email protected]

Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz has been named as the new coach of the Qatar national football team.

The Qatar Football Association officially decided today, Monday, February 6, to appoint Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz as coach of their first national team, signing a deal to look after the team until 2026.

As confirmed in a statement from the Qatar Football Association, Queiroz signed his contract in the company of Mansour Al-Ansari, the Secretary-General of the Qatar Football Association, at the headquarters of the Federation in Al Bidda Tower, Doha. His contract period will last until the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in America, Canada and Mexico.

البرتغالي " كيروش " مدرباً للعنابي 🇶🇦👨‍🏫. كل التوفيق للمدرب مع كتيبة منتخبنا الوطني💪. pic.twitter.com/XfqLIiPclM — الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم 🇶🇦 (@QFA) February 6, 2023

Today’s decision by the Qatar Football Association sees Queiroz succeed the Spanish coach, Felix Sanchez. He was in charge of the Qatari national team during the recent World Cup that was staged in the Gulf nation,

Carlos Queiroz will now begin working with the first team on Al-Annabi’s preparations for the 2023 Gold Cup competition next July in America. Qatar will participate thanks to a special invitation from CONCACAF, after participating in the last edition in 2021, which was held in the United States.

Their new coach has a rich CV, and he has great knowledge and extensive experience in Qatari and Asian football, having previously coached the Iranian national team from 2011 to 2019.

He led it to qualify for both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and also led it recently in the Qatar 2022 World Cup before announcing his decision to quit at the end of the tournament.

Queiroz is currently ranked third on the list of coaches with the most appearances in different versions of the FIFA World Cup. He has racked up four appearances, equal to Oscar Tabarez, Henri Michel and other great coaches throughout football history.

At club level, he has also managed Sporting CP, the New York/New Jersey Metrostars in Major League Soccer and Spanish club Real Madrid. He also had two spells as Alex Ferguson’s assistant manager at Manchester United.

