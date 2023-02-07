UPDATE: Two-year-old boy remains critical after stabbing incident

West Yorkshire police have said that they continue to investigate yesterday´s incident in which four people were stabbed at a home in Huddersfield.

An update provided said that the two-year-old boy remains in a critical but stable condition, whilst the three-month-old baby and the four-year-old girl remain in hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood that the 34-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing the children is also being treated for injuries and continues to be held in police custody.

A statement provided by Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman of HMET, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We continue to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident which resulted in three children suffering serious injuries this morning.



“A woman continues to be treated for injuries and remains under arrest in hospital. Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place.

“Officers continue to support the family involved at what is clearly a dreadful time for them. I would like to remind residents that this case involves very young children and ask that their privacy is respected and members of the public avoid unhelpful speculation which can only increase distress for the family involved.”

19:48 (February 6) – West Yorkshire police have confirmed that they continue to hold a 34-year-old woman over this morning’s stabbings in Huddersfield.

They have also confirmed that the three children, a three-month-old baby, a two-year-old and a four-year-old, remain in hospital having suffered severe, but not life-threatening injuries.