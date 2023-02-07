UPDATE: Two-year-old boy remains critical after stabbing incident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 February 2023 • 11:18
An update provided said that the two-year-old boy remains in a critical but stable condition, whilst the three-month-old baby and the four-year-old girl remain in hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
It is understood that the 34-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing the children is also being treated for injuries and continues to be held in police custody.
A statement provided by Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman of HMET, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We continue to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident which resulted in three children suffering serious injuries this morning.
“A woman continues to be treated for injuries and remains under arrest in hospital. Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place.
“Officers continue to support the family involved at what is clearly a dreadful time for them. I would like to remind residents that this case involves very young children and ask that their privacy is respected and members of the public avoid unhelpful speculation which can only increase distress for the family involved.”
The police have not revealed any motive nor have they indicated what relationship the suspect has with the injured.
Yorkshire Live reported on Monday, February 6 that officers were called to the home just after 8 am over concerns for the children. Paramedics who had been called to the home asked for assistance from the police as they were concerned for their safety.
On entering the premises they found three children and a woman with serious injuries caused by a bladed weapon. All the victims are said to have been hospitalised after receiving treatment at the scene.
It is understood that the children are two boys and a girl, but no ages have been provided.
Yorkshire police remain on the scene, with the road on which the house is located, remaining closed to the public.
A statement issued by DCI Sam Freeman said: “Enquiries are ongoing today into what has clearly been a serious and distressing incident in Huddersfield and we fully appreciate the concern it will cause in the local community.
“Detectives are conducting enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of what has taken place and an arrest has now been made as part of those investigations.”
No more details have been provided regarding the attempted murder of three children and a woman, with updates expected from police once they have a clearer picture of what transpired this morning.
