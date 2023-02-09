Hunt for missing Lancashire mum Nicola Bulley moves to Morecambe Bay coastline

By Simon Smedley • 09 February 2023 • 15:56

Nicola Bulley - Image Twitter Lancashire Police

The despairing search for missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley in Lancashire, UK, has moved to the coastline of Morecambe Bay.

It’s now almost two weeks since 45-year-old Nicola disappeared while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Her phone was found on a bench, still connected to a Microsoft Teams call.

Two boats with specialist police teams have been searching in the sea at Morecambe Bay, before heading upstream on either side of the River Wyre.

Officers have confirmed they are focusing on the mouth of the river, with Lancashire Police suggesting finding Ms Bulley “in the open sea becomes more of a possibility”.

Sky News understands specialist diving units have also been deployed to search parts of the 15km stretch of river from the bench where her phone and dog were found to the bay.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “People may have seen less police activity today than previously in the area of the river above the weir, but that is not because we have stepped down our searches, it is because the focus of the search has moved further downstream into the area of the river which becomes tidal and then out towards the sea.”

Police had been working on the theory that she fell into the River Wyre, but her family and friends claimed there was “no evidence whatsoever” of this.

A specialist search team pulled out of the operation after saying she was “categorically not” in the area of river where she was thought to have entered the water.

Missing dog walker Nicola, a mortgage adviser, dropped her six and nine-year-old daughters at school on January 27, shortly before taking the dog for a walk.

She has never been seen again despite an extensive police search that has involved friends and neighbours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.