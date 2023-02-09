By Chris King • 09 February 2023 • 21:44
Image of Cristiano Ronaldo with his new club Al-Nassr.
Credit: Photo credit: Cristiano (Via Instagram)
A sublime 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo proved once again why he is of the highest-paid sporting stars in the world. The Portuguese footballer broke yet another record this evening, Thursday, February 9, as he scored all four goals for his new club, Al-Nassr.
His side was up against Al-Wehda and his four goals now take him over the landmark total of 500 goals. Ronaldo bagged two in the first 45 minutes. His first saw him fire a left-footed strike beyond Abdulquddus Atiah into the opposition’s goal after 21 minutes.
In the 40th minute, CR7 was played through beautifully and shot through the keeper’s legs for number two. He completed his first hat trick in Saudi Arabia in the 51st minute by converting a penalty kick.
Number four came after 61 minutes. His original shot was saved by Atiah but the unstoppable striker followed up to hit the rebound home. Today’s four goals bring the Portugal captain’s total to five since his big-money move to the Middle East.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals in today's match21’—⚽40’—⚽51’—⚽61'—⚽ pic.twitter.com/KPN6d5a8oH
— 1OZZiil_11 (@Abu_Ahmad1413) February 9, 2023
