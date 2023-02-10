UK press watchdog to investigate controversial Jeremy Clarkson article about Meghan Markle

By Simon Smedley • 10 February 2023 • 8:05

Jeremy Clarkson - Image Eeli Purola / Shutterstock.com

UK TV celebrity Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial article in The Sun about the Duchess of Sussex is to be investigated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

The newspaper and magazine regulator in the UK revealed it had received more than 25,100 complaints about the piece, in which the presenter said he “hated” Meghan Markle.

Clarkson wrote in his column, published in December as the couple shared their headline-grabbing Netflix documentary series, that he was “dreaming of the day when [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

The 62-year-old’s remarks sparked a huge backlash, with his daughter Emily, as well as many others, speaking out against him.

Top Gear star Clarkson went on to address the backlash.

He wrote: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game Of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

In a later statement, the presenter described his language as “disgraceful” and that he was “profoundly sorry”.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dismissed the apology saying it was part of “a series of articles shared in hate”.

IPSO has confirmed the conclusion of the investigation will be made public.

The investigation has been launched following complaints from The Fawcett Society – a charity that campaigns for gender equality and women’s rights – and the Wilde Foundation – ‘a platform created to ‘promote, educate, empower and heal women and girls, victims and survivors of all kinds of abuse’ – which claim they were affected by breaches in accuracy, harassment and discrimination.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.