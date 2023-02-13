By Matthew Roscoe • 13 February 2023 • 12:14

Vostok battalion headquarters in Vuhledar reportedly attacked by Ukrainian HIMARS killing one officer. Image: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

PRO-Russian commander of the Vostok Battalion, Alexander Khodakovsky, reported that the unit’s headquarters in Vuhledar was attacked by Ukrainian HIMARS overnight.

Khodakovsky took to his Telegram channel on Monday, February 13 to announce that the Vostok battalion headquarters in Vuhledar came under attack from Ukrainian HIMARS and one officer died.

“Yesterday, the enemy to the left of Vuhledar tried to squeeze into our orders in small groups, but was detected and repulsed, although it circled around the breakthrough point for more than an hour, causing our reaction,” he said.

“Apparently annoyed by the failure, he struck the East command post with HIMARS during the night – an old comrade of ours, a staff officer, was killed…”

He added: “Only in the evening, I went over the theme of annihilation of headquarters, repeating my old mantra: destroy the army headquarters – the battle will go on, but destroy the battalion headquarters – the battle will quickly fade away, because the battalion headquarters is the instance, which is the most involved in the process of both control and gathering and analysis of information on what is happening.

“All other staffs base their understanding of the current situation mainly on battalion-level reports.

“The enemy had certainly inflicted damage on us – but we understood that we were vulnerable and therefore had redundant channels of communication and control, so if he hoped to paralyse the defences in our area – he failed.

“He was learning to fight, but so were we. Heaven rest warrior Andrei, he will be sorely missed.”

The news comes after Russian military commander Rustam Muradov was slammed for a failed assault in Vuhledar, Ukraine.

The Grey Zone Telegram channel, which supports the Wagner Group’s efforts in Ukraine, slammed Muradov and even suggested that the PMC hated the Russian military commander for his actions in Syria.

On February 10, the group said that there had been cases of Russian fighters fragging commanders in Ukraine and noted that one of the brigade commanders in the Vuhledar assault was killed.

It also suggested at the time that Muradov remained far from the front lines and that he would be fragged by his own soldiers if he was there.

“He is just lucky that he is not near fighters who would bum-rush him, as would bum-rush similar super-intelligent commanders on the ground. There are cases. And Muradov would be another one.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.