By Imran Khan • 15 February 2023 • 10:26

BREAKING NEWS: New Zealand struck with 6.1 magnitude earthquake after devastating cyclone

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit New Zealand a day after authorities in the country declared a state of emergency due to the devastation caused by cyclone Gabrielle

As rescue efforts continue in New Zealand after the devastation caused by cyclone Gabrielle, New Zealand has now been struck with a 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, February 15.

According to New Zealand´s national seismic monitor Geonet, the epicenter of the earthquake has been recorded at 50 km from Paraparaumu, located in the southwestern part of the north island. Eyewitnesses interviewed by Reuters stated that the impact of the earthquake lasted for several seconds and strong tremors were also felt in the capital Wellington.

Located on the seismically active region called the Ring of Fire, New Zealand is a part of the 40,000 kilometers (24,900 miles) stretch of along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.