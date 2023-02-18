Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani makes ‘substantial’ bid for Manchester United

By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 1:10

Image of Old Trafford football stadium. Credit: naipung/Shutterstock.com

A ‘substantial’ bid to purchase Manchester United football club has been lodged by the Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to Sky News this evening, Friday, February 17, a ‘substantial’ bid has officially been lodged by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani with The Raine Group to purchase Manchester United football club. The sheikh is the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB).

It would appear that Sheikh Jassim – said to have been a fan of the Red Devils since 1992 when he was just 10 years old – is ready to break the current world record to land the Old Trafford outfit. “If the Glazers don’t get top, top dollar then they aren’t going anywhere”, one insider told the news outlet.

A figure of £5bn has been spoken of in the lead-up to today’s provisional deadline, which would dwarf the previous world record of £3.75bn paid for the NFL team The Denver Broncos.

Sheikh Jassim – who was educated at Sandhurst in England – was previously on the board of Credit Suisse. His father was the former Qatari Prime Minister.

“Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today (Friday, February 17) confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more”, read a statement.

It continued: “The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports”.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world. More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops”, it concluded.

___________________________________________________________

