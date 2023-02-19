Finland announces readiness to join NATO without Sweden

By Chris King • 19 February 2023 • 0:10

Image of NATO and Finnish flags. Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/shutterstock

The Defence Minister of Finland, Mikko Savola, informed journalists that his country was prepared to join NATO without Sweden.

Mikko Savola, the Defence Minister of Finland, told journalists today, Saturday, February 18, that his country is ready to join NATO without waiting for Sweden. When asked whether Finland would refuse to join the Alliance if Turkey blocked Sweden’s entry, he told the Associated Press (AP): “No, we will enter”.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Finland nevertheless preferred to join NATO together with Sweden, since it is the closest partner and the armies of the countries train together almost weekly. “This is a very deep cooperation, and we fully trust each other”, he explained.

Savola was speaking during the Munich Security Conference in Germany, from where he tweeted: “It’s important to stay close to our most reliable neighbours. As @HPevkur said; ”During the last weeks we have seen more each other than our own wifes”.

It’s important to stay close to our most reliable neigbours. As @HPevkur said; ”During last weeks we have seen more each other than our own wifes.” Thank you Hanno and @PlJonson again! 🇪🇪🤝🇫🇮🤝🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/iSXoHClHoS — Mikko Savola (@MikkoTSavola) February 18, 2023

The day started with a breakfast hosted by General James Mattis. I spoke about Finland's preparation for NATO membership and our support to Ukraine. Thank You for the discussions and leadership Mrs @SpeakerPelosi and Mr #JamesMattis ! 🇫🇮🤝🇺🇸#MSC2023 pic.twitter.com/uWQxWbMuZv — Mikko Savola (@MikkoTSavola) February 18, 2023

However, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin earlier announced that the country intended to join the North Atlantic Alliance at the same time as Sweden. On February 18, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Sweden and Finland should become members of the alliance by mid-July 2023, as reported by gazeta.ru.

🇫🇮 PM @MarinSanna on #NATO accession at #MSC2023 Tonight, the Ewald von Kleist Award will be awarded to Sweden and Finland for their historic decision to apply for #NATO membership in response to Russia's war of aggression. pic.twitter.com/AUQQgJe2Ja — Munich Security Conference (@MunSecConf) February 18, 2023

Update with Finland’s President @Niinisto and NATO Secretary General @JensStoltenberg. The earliest possible approval of both countries’ membership is in the interest of Sweden, Finland and the whole Alliance. pic.twitter.com/5Qa8H7Yqrg — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) February 18, 2023

In a tweet, US Vice President Kamala Harris wrote: “I look forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland into the NATO Alliance. It was my privilege to meet with Prime Minister Marin and Prime Minister Kristersson in Munich to discuss our shared security and shared values”.

I look forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland into the NATO Alliance. It was my privilege to meet with Prime Minister Marin and Prime Minister Kristersson in Munich to discuss our shared security and shared values. pic.twitter.com/ZV6qpAWufq — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 18, 2023

