Russian opposition leader calls for recognition of Ukraine´s 1991 borders

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 February 2023 • 15:26

Alex Navalnvy - Image NickolayV / Shutterstock.com

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny has changed his views and has now called for Russia to recognise Ukraine´s borders as they were in 1991.

According to Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza on Monday, February 20, Navalny added that Russia should compensate Ukraine for the damage it has caused.

The news quotes Navalny´s political manifesto that says: “What are Ukraine’s borders? The same as Russia’s – internationally recognised, and defined in 1991.

“We, Russia, also recognized them back then. Russia must recognise these borders now. There is nothing to discuss here.

“Nearly all the borders in the world are accidental and cause someone’s discontent. But we cannot fight to change them in the twenty-first century. Otherwise, the world will plunge into chaos.”

Navalny has said that Russia should: “Leave Ukraine alone and allow it to develop as its people wish to” adding ” which means “to stop the aggression, end the war and withdraw all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.”

He continues by saying that: “[Russia should] seek acceptable ways to compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine together with Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

“For example (after the change of power in Russia and the end of the war), by lifting restrictions on our oil and gas, but with a share of the income from hydrocarbon exports being used for compensation.”

Navalny also believes that war crimes should be investigated along with the appropriate international institutions. He said: “It will be not only good for Russia and its people, but also very beneficial for them to end the war as soon as possible, as this is the only way to start moving towards lifting sanctions, bringing back those who left [Russia], recovering business confidence, and economic growth.

“I would like to emphasise once again that after the war, we will have to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by Putin’s aggression.

“However, the recovery of normal economic relations with the civilised world and the revival of economic growth will allow us to do this without interfering with our country’s development.

“We are at the bottom, and in order to surface, we need to push off from it. It will be morally right, rational, and profitable.”

Navalny, who is known for his attempts to hold free and fair elections in Russia, said that the country needs to: “Dismantle the Putin regime and its dictatorship, ideally through free general elections and the convening of a constitutional assembly.”

He continued saying that a parliamentary republic should be established: “Based on the change of power through fair elections, an independent judiciary, federalism, local self-government, full economic freedom and social justice.”

The views of Navalny carry little weight within the political class in Russia and his calls for recognition of Ukraine´s 1991 borders will no doubt go unheeded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.