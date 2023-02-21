Winter returns with polar air mass bringing drastic temperature change and more snow to Spain

By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 4:03

Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather. Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com

Spain will see a drop in temperatures thanks to the entrance of a mass of polar air from the middle of this week.

Spain has seen quite temperate weather over the weekend with temperatures slightly higher than normal for the time of year. However, as of Wednesday, February 22, a radical change is predicted to take place. A polar air mass will enter the northwest of the country, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 20-02-2023 hasta 26-02-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/j5GrQjepHj — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 20, 2023

It will bring rain to the northern half of the mainland on Wednesday, while thermometers will plummet and the snow will return. The cold will spread to the Mediterranean coast by Thursday 23.

As of Thursday, the unstable weather will continue with rainfall that will probably end up affecting the entire country. There will be a significant thermal drop warn the experts. Snow will affect the mountainous systems and it is not ruled out that this pattern will also reach other lower areas of the northern half of Spain.

Winds will generally be light with a western component predominating on Wednesday. By Friday 24, this could change to an easterly wind, possibly bringing very strong gusts in mountainous areas of the northern half of the mainland.

In the Canary Islands, stable anticyclonic weather will prevail during the first half of the week. The exception will be in the north of the archipelago, where rainfall associated with the trade winds could occur.

As of Thursday, it is likely that the tail of the front will affect the islands, extending the rainfall and favouring a drop in temperatures.

___________________________________________________________

