Rapper Nipsey Hussle´s killer gets 60-years for his murder

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 22:27

Nipsey Hussle - Image Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Eric Holder Jr has been sentenced to 60-years for the 2019 murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, February 22, Holder who was guilty of first degree murder, heard that he would spend the next 60 years behind bars for the murder of the rapper outside his California Marathon clothing store.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was just 33 at the time of his murder according to the Metro.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke handed down the sentence which included two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm. Two other men who were at the scene at the time of the murder were also injured but survived the shooting.

Family and friends were on hand to deliver emotional statements with Herman ‘Cowboy’ Douglas, who was at Nipsey side at the time of his murder, saying: “Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad.

“Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action, messed up a whole community.”

Holder, who showed no emotion following his sentencing, had his legal team argue that he was being over-charged. He claimed the murder was not pre-meditated, which they said should see him charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors successfully argued the killing was pre-meditated with the rapper being shot as many as ten times after a nine-minute conversation between the two.

Nipsey and Holder were known to each other and were former members of the Rollin’ 60s in South LA. But Holder did not achieve the same success as Hussle did following their split up.

A popular artist, Nipsey Hussle earned a Grammy nomination for his first album, which was released a year before his murder. He has been awarded two Grammys posthumously.

