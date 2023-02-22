Seven new road rules due to be implemented in 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 21:29

ULEZ - Image Alena Veasey / Shutterstock.com

The UK is introducing more changes to the rules that govern the use of roads in 2023, the latest in a long line of change that came into force over the last year.

The changes publicised by the Mirror on Wednesday, February 22, range from area specific rules to those that apply across the whole country.

Top of the list are the controversial and much publicised Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) that will see cars who do not mee4t the minimum emission standards being required to pay a daily charge.

Four out of every five cars are said to meet the minimum standard to enter the zones that were originally introduced in London. The number and extent of the zones is being increased, as are the number of towns and cities implementing similar schemes.

Among those Bristol, Manchester, Sheffield and Tyneside with costs ranging between £10 and £50 per day for cars that fall foul of the required standards.

The second major change that will affect many people is the ban on pavement parking that is being introduced in Scotland. Implementation of the ban was delayed due to COVID-19, but will now be implemented in an effort to keep pavements clear for pedestrians.

Perhaps the one most hated by motorists is the rollout of 20mph zones across Wales. The new laws will see any road that is shared by cars and cyclists or pedestrians being restricted to 20mph.

Such restrictions have been in place for some time in Cardiff and a number of other areas, but will now be rolled out nationwide. The Welsh government has said the reduction in speed is necessary to ensure greater safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

The one that will affect pockets the most is the end of the reduction in the fuel duty, although many think it will make little difference as they don´t believe that it was ever passed on to motorist. The levy reduction disappears on March 23.

There is some suggestion that the fuel duty may in fact be increased as the government works to balance the books.

Company car users will a significant jump in the tax payable on benefits in kind, except where the vehicle is electric. The latter has been frozen until April 2025.

A heavy goods vehicle levy is expected to come into force in August after it was postponed last year. The levy, which could push up prices at the till – someone has to pay for it, will see goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes being charged for the wear they inflict on British roads.

Finally affecting London users of disability vehicles, they are now able to take advantage of a scrappage scheme. There is also a means tested option for those on low incomes. Those who take advantage of the scheme will either receive a grant payment, or a grant payment plus one or two Annual Bus & Tram passes.

Charities, sole traders, micro businesses and those employing less than 10 people will be able to take advantage of van and minibus scrappage scheme specifically designed for them.

As always those who fall foul of the seven new road rules due to be implemented in 2023, will find themselves facing stiff penalties.

